Shops providing essential services to remain open 24x7, food delivery allowed: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday addressed the media and said that people do not need to panic amid the lockdown as shops providing essential services will remain open 24x7 in the city during the entire 21-day lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Kejriwal also said that food delivery has also been allowed in the national capital.

“Food home delivery services have been allowed; the delivery persons can show their ID cards that will be sufficient,’’ Kejriwal said.

The AAP chief further informed that Mohalla Clinics will continue to function but with all precautions.

The announcements were made during a joint press briefing with Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal.

Baijal also reiterated that e-commerce websites are also allowed to deliver essential goods and services.

“Online service providers/e-retailers delivering essential services & goods to be allowed. All essential services shops can remain open 24 hours so that there is no rush of people,” he said.

On wednesday, Kejriwal had assured people that there's sufficient stock of essential supplies and people do not need to panic at any cost. He had also announced that e-passes will be issued to those engaged in providing essential services that have been allowed to operate during the lockdown.

Delhi has reported a total of 36 confirmed cases so far. On Wednesday, a mohalla clinic doctor was found positive for the virus after which, 800 people were quarantined who came into contact with him.