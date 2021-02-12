Shocking! 25-year-old stabbed to death in Delhi by 4 men after brawl

In a shocking incident, a 25-year-old youth was stabbed to death by four men at a birthday party in Delhi's Mangolapuri area, police said on Thursday.

The victim, Rinku Sharma, allegedly got into a heated argument with the accused who thrashed him before stabbing on Wednesday night. He was taken to the hospital but succumbed to the injuries during the treatment.

The four men have been arrested. They have been identified as Zahid, Mehtab, Danish and Islam.

While the police says that a quarrel broke out and Rinku was stabbed to death, the victim's family says that he was killed because he used to shout slogans of Jai Shri Ram in the area. On August 5, 2020, Rinku organized a Shri Ram rally in the area to celebrate the inauguration of construction of Shri Ram temple in Ayodhya. The accused had also raised objections then.

Manu Sharma, brother of the deceased Rinku Sharma, told Zee News that he was associated with Bajrang Dal and is the Hanuman Chalisa chief in Mongolpuri. "On August 5, we organized a Shri Ram rally in the area to commemorate the construction of Shri Ram temple. We also had a rift with them. They threatened us. Then, they killed my brother on Wednesday. They objected when we raised Jai Shri Ram slogans," he said.

"30-40 people came. They were carrying brought sticks, poles and knives. They thrashed my son. Even when he was being thrashed, he was shouting Jai Sri Ram," Rinku's mother said.

It is also being said that Sharma had an argument with the accused over their eatery business which had to be shut down after they started incurring losses. Later, the four men went to the victim's house and a scuffle broke out again between the two sides during which, the accused stabbed Sharma and fled the spot, leaving him lying in a pool of blood.

The victim was rushed to a hospital where the doctors took out the knife. However, he was referred to another hospital after his condition started deteriorating. He died before he could be shifted.

Sharma lived in Mangolpuri lived with his family and worked as a lab technician in Paschim Vihar. The family has alleged that he was on the group’s radar for the past six months.