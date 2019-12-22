Security tightened ahead of PM's rally in Delhi; traffic police issues advisory

In wake of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mega rally at the iconic Ramlila Maidan on Sunday, heavy security arrangements have been made after intelligence reports warned that Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), a Pakistan based terror group is conspiring to target Modi at the venue.

According to a senior police official, 20 additional DCPs have been deployed to take care of the security. National Security Guards (NSG) will also be deployed. Along with rooftop snipers and anti-drone teams, face-recognition technology will also be used to keep an eye on everyone attending the rally.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory urging commuters to avoid some routes.

According to the advisory, parking arrangements for vehicles have been done inside and behind the Civic Centre building. The general parking for buses would be on Mata Sundri Road, Power House Road, Velodrome road, Rajghat parking, Shanti Van Parking, Service roads Rajghat & Samta Sthal and others as per the requirements.

No commercial vehicles will be allowed on the following routes

1. Rajghat chowk and Delhi Gate chowk towards Gurunanak chowk via JLN Marg.

2. Chatta Rail towards Delhi Gate chowk via Netaji Subhash Marg.

3. Paharganj chowk towards Ajmeri Gate via DBG road.



4. Ram Charan Aggarwal Chowk towards Delhi Gate chowk via BSZ Marg.5. DDU Minto road towards Kamla market chowk via Vivekanand Marg.6. Barakhamba Tolstoy towards Ranjit Singh Flyover.

"Keeping in view the Rally, traffic will be affected on the given route. General public and motorists are advised to avoid the above routes on 22.12.2019 during this period and follow the directions of the traffic policemen posted on roads and remain updated through Traffic Police Facebook page, Twitter handler and Traffic Police Helpline to avoid inconvenience," the advisory further added.

PM Modi is scheduled to address the rally at around 12:30 PM and is likely to speak on the issue of CAA. With the protests against the controversial act turning violent in several parts of the country, this is a great opportunity for the Prime Minister to give assurance to the Muslim community living in this country that their citizenship will not be taken away from them and appeal for calm.