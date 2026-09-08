Satya Niketan collapse is a warning: Is Delhi prepared for an earthquake?

Delhi’s building collapse has exposed a much bigger danger facing the capital. A strong earthquake could put millions of buildings at risk, as more than half of the structures are reportedly not built to withstand strong tremors.

The Satya Niketan building collapse, which killed seven and left several trapped under debris, could be an eye-opener for Delhiites, as it has raised serious concerns about the safety of structures in the national capital. This tragedy has not only raised concerns about the safety of structures during heavy rainfall but also their vulnerability to a major earthquake.

For those unversed, Delhi sits in the dangerous Seismic Zone IV, which is the second highest in India, making the national capital highly vulnerable to strong earthquakes. What makes it even more concerning is that Delhi has millions of buildings that are ageing or structurally weak, and one strong tremor could end up claiming hundreds of thousands of lives.

Is Delhi sitting on ticking time bomb?

Delhi is in Seismic Zone IV, which is a serious damage risk zone. It sits on three fault lines: Delhi-Moradabad, Sohna, and Mathura. Reportedly, Delhi NCR has over 6 million buildings, mostly without earthquake resistance, which could prove deadly in case of a 7+ magnitude earthquake hitting the national capital.

How many buildings could fall?

As per reports, 9 out of 10 buildings in Delhi are at risk of moderate or significant damage if a 7+ magnitude earthquake occurs. It is said that only 10 percent of buildings in Delhi NCR are actually earthquake-resistant.

God forbid, but if any high-magnitude earthquake hits Delhi, more than 70 percent of buildings in East Delhi will reportedly take a major hit. Structures like G+3, G+4, and G+5 in the eastern part of Delhi, such as Laxmi Nagar, Old Delhi, Uttam Nagar, and Sangam Vihar, which are built on a single brick layer, with extra floors added illegally, could prove an 'apocalyptic nightmare'.

With narrow lanes of 2-3 metres, it would become difficult for JCBs and ambulances to enter the streets during rescue operations, further adding to the risk.

What must the Delhi govt do now?

The government must first mandate a structural audit for all pre-2002 buildings and identify those that need urgent repairs. Authorities should enforce safety rules, support owners with repair costs, improve emergency access, prepare rescue teams, identify safe shelters in case of emergency, and conduct regular earthquake drills in schools, offices, and other vulnerable areas.