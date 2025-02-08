Remember 'Faisal' from iconic web series 'Gangs of Wasseypur'? "Baap ka, dada ka, bhai ka, sabka badla lega tera Faisal", the very dialogue from the series is today on the lips of Delhiites.

The reason is Congress candidate from New Delhi and former CM Sheila Dikshit's son Sandeep Dikshit, who campaigned against AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal. Although he didn't win the seat, he succeeded in eating in to Kejriwal's votes and helped Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Parvesh Verma secure a resounding victory.

Notably, the rise of Arvind Kejriwal traces back to the Indian against Corruption (IAC) movement back in 2011, when he aggresively campaigned against Sheila Dikshit as well as the centre, then led by the Congress party.

After defeating Sheila Dikshit, Kejriwal's AAP came to power, riding on the waves of anti-corruption movement and a significant anti-incumbency against the Delhi government.

Cut to the present, Congress's Sandeep Dikshit may have lost the elections, but clearly won the "grudge battle" against Kejriwal.

Parvesh Verma- the potential CM face

Parvesh Verma, son of former Delhi CM Sahib Singh Verma, won against Kejriwal with a margin of 4,089 votes. Pitted against the former Delhi CM, Verma is the potential Chief Ministerial face of the saffron camp.

As per latest data from the Election Commission of India, the BJP has won 38 seats and still leading on 10. The AAP, on the other hand, has gained 17 seats and leading on five.