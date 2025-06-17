Electricity bills for running one AC and one fan vary notably between Delhi and nearby UP cities due to different power rates and policies.

As temperatures soar across Delhi-NCR and parts of Uttar Pradesh, electricity bills are rising sharply, especially in areas like Ghaziabad, Noida, and Greater Noida. While most households are using fans and air conditioners for longer hours to beat the summer heat, many are also feeling the pressure of increasing power bills — and people in UP seem to be paying much more than those in Delhi.

Why Are Bills So High?

From March to November, the demand for electricity increases as families use ceiling fans and air conditioners every day. But with the possibility of another hike in electricity tariffs in UP, the situation could get worse.

Let’s take a typical example:

A ceiling fan running 8 hours a day uses about 15 units (kWh) per month.

A 1.5-ton 5-star AC used 10 hours daily adds up to 252 monthly units.

Total consumption: 267 units/month.

What’s the Cost in UP?

In Noida, Ghaziabad, and Greater Noida, electricity is supplied by UPPCL and NPCL. These areas follow a tiered rate structure:

0–100 units: Rs 5.50 per unit

101–150 units: Rs 5.50 per unit

151–300 units: Rs 6.00 per unit

Fixed charges: Rs 110–Rs 150 per month

FPPCA (Fuel & Power Cost Adjustment): 1.24%

TOD (Time-of-Day) surcharge: 10–20% during peak summer hours

If you consume 267 units, your estimated monthly bill in UP looks like this:

Energy charges: Rs 1,527

Fixed charges: Rs 130

FPPCA: Rs 18.92

TOD surcharge: Rs 152.70

Total: Rs 1,828.62

What About Delhi?

In contrast, Delhi households benefit from generous government subsidies and lower rates. BSES and Tata Power provide electricity here.

0–200 units: Free (thanks to Delhi government subsidy)

201–400 units: Rs 4.50 per unit (effective rate Rs 4.07 after adjustments)

Fixed charges: Rs 125–Rs 250/month

However, if you cross 200 units, you lose the subsidy and must pay for the entire consumption not just the extra units above 200. Even then, the estimated cost for 267 units in Delhi is around Rs 1,300, still much lower than in UP.

Who Ends Up Paying More?

People living in UP’s urban areas like Noida and Ghaziabad are paying 30–38% more for the same level of electricity usage than those in Delhi. This is mainly because of:

Lack of government subsidies

Higher fixed charges

Additional surcharges like TOD and FPPCA

In simple words, Delhi households get major relief on electricity bills, while those in Uttar Pradesh are bearing a heavier financial burden to keep cool during the summer months.