Run for Unity: Delhi Metro to start services before 6 am on October 31 for participants, check details

Run for Unity: Delhi Metro to start services before 6 am on October 31 for participants (file photo)

Delhi Metro rail services will begin at 4 am on Monday, October 31 to facilitate people participating in the 'Run for Unity', DMRC announced on Saturday. 'Run for Unity' is held to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on October 31, also known as the National Unity Day or the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas.

DMRC officials said that after 6 am, metro trains will run as per the normal timetable throughout the day. Earlier, Delhi Police also issued a traffic advisory for the day.

"To facilitate participants for ‘Run for Unity’ on 31st October 2022 (Monday), Metro services will start from 4AM from terminal stations of all lines & will run with a frequency of 30 minutes till 6AM. Thereafter, services will continue as per normal timetable throughout the day," DMRC tweeted.

To facilitate participants for Run for Unity’ on 31st October 2022 Monday Metro services will start from 4AM from terminal stations of all lines will run with a frequency of 30 minutes till 6AM. Thereafter, services will continue as per normal timetable throughout the day. pic.twitter.com/jPf78pShGc October 29, 2022

READ | 'Run for Unity' to affect traffic in Delhi on Monday: Check roads and routes to take