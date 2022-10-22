'Inappropriate and unscientific': RSS body slams Delhi government over firecrackers ban | Photo: File (Image for representation)

The government of Delhi has banned the burning, sale, and purchasing of firecrackers completely in an effort to reduce the city's air pollution levels. On Saturday, the Delhi government imposed a blanket ban on all firecrackers in the city. The RSS-affiliated Swadeshi Jagran Manch criticised the decision, calling it "inappropriate and unscientific."

Additionally, it said that the "blanket ban" on firecrackers implemented by the Delhi government was an attempt to mislead the public and draw attention away from the actual causes of air pollution in the nation's capital.

The SJM claimed, without identifying any names, that government authorities had failed to address the issue of stubble burning in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and other regions of the nation despite the fact that it is the "biggest source" of air pollution in the national capital and neighbouring northern states.

READ | Deepotsav: 18 lakh diyas to adorn Ayodhya, 25 Ramlilas to be staged; laser show at Ram Ki Paidi

"The SJM strongly opposes the complete ban on firecrackers by the Delhi government during the festival of Diwali as it is inappropriate," the SJM said in an official statement. "The SJM also urges all state governments to make efforts to find a permanent solution to the problem of stubble burning and repeal the restrictions on firecrackers during Diwali," the RSS body added.

According to the SJM, the burning of firecrackers "illegally" imported from China causes air pollution due to mixing of potassium nitrate and sulphur in them, not the green firecrackers manufactured in India. "Green firecrackers created in India currently do not contain potassium nitrate or sulphur. Other contaminants, like mercury, lithium, arsenic, and aluminium, have also been minimised "said the SJM.

It was also "scientifically shown" that these green firecrackers create 30% less pollution, along with being approved by the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research and the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute. The SJM referred to the Delhi Government and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee's "last-minute" decision to outlaw even green firecrackers as "very deplorable."

READ | Jacqueline Fernandez's interim protection extends, new updates in Sukesh Chandrasekhar case

RSS body noted that it is entirely "unfair" to forbid the use of any kind of firecrackers in Delhi during the Diwali holiday given that the Union government has "effectively banned" Chinese firecrackers, the statement said. It further added that the prohibition on all firecrackers was "arbitrary, anti-people, devoid of any scientific basis, and hurting the sensibilities of the people on the occasion of Diwali."

"The Swadeshi Jagran Manch also urges the Delhi Police to come clear on whether they will follow the arbitrary orders of the Delhi government of arresting people in Delhi if found in possession of or bursting firecrackers," the RSS affiliate said. The SJM said that over millions of workers and others involved in the nation's manufacturing and distribution of firecrackers will suffer a serious hit as a result of the Delhi government's decision.

READ | Narayan Rane says 4 Uddhav Thackeray-loyalist MLAs in touch with him

(With inputs from PTI)