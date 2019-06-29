Rs 348 cr allocated for 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' scheme's media campaign since 2016-17: Govt

The government has allocated Rs 348 crore since 2016-17 towards media activities for the 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' scheme that aims at checking female infanticide and educating the girl child, the Women and Child Development (WCD) Ministry said.

Replying to a question in Lok Sabha, WCD Minister Smriti Irani gave details of the total funds allocated and released under the scheme since 2016.

Out of Rs 878 crore funds allocated for the scheme since 2015, Rs 504 crore has been released and it includes funds for media activities, according to the data presented by the Union minister.

The funds allocated for media campaign from 2016-17 onwards is Rs 348 crore, it stated.

"For advocacy and media campaign, a 360 degree nation-wide media plan is executed in which almost all types of media platforms, including TV, radio, cinema, community radio station, SMS, digital online/social media, print media, community engagement, are used for spreading the message of the BBBP scheme," she said in a written reply.

"All the campaigns were executed and released through government agencies such as the Bureau of Outreach and Communication (BOC) and the Song and Drama Division under Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, All India Radio, Prasar Bharti (Doordarshan)," Irani said.

The goal of the 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' (BBBP) scheme is to address the issue of decline in child sex ratio in critical districts through an awareness campaign as well as multi-sectoral interventions.

The interventions include registration of pregnancies in the first trimester, increased institutional deliveries and prohibition of sex determination.