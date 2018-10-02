Roof collapse in northwest Delhi kills one

A man died while one other was injured after the lanter of the building fell on them in Swaroop Nagar area of North west Delhi on Monday morning. Last week, a four storey building collapsed in the same district claiming lives of seven persons including four children.

A Delhi Fire Service officials said a call was received about the roof collapse around 1.10 pm and five vehicles were rushed to the spot. They rescued victims who were trapped in the debris and rushed them to a hospital. According to the police, they received a police conrol room call at 1.23 PM regarding fall of lanter. The plot was at behind Azad place where construction work was going and the owner is Satish Yadav resident of Samaypur Badli area.

"The deceased was identified as Pankaj aged in between 25-30 years and no claimant for body have come so far while the injured has been identified as Dharambir (32)," Deputy Commissioner of Police (North-West) Aslam Khan. Police registered a case in this regard and investigation is going on.