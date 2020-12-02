Roads jammed, vegetable prices on rise in Delhi due to farmers' protest

As a side effect of the farmers' protest on Delhi borders, the residents of the national capital are forced to shell out more money to buy fruits and vegetables. Due to the closing of borders, the supply of vegetables and fruits in Delhi-NCR has been affected due to which, the retail price has gone up. Roads are jammed and trucks are facing a lot of difficulty in reaching Delhi-NCR with vegetables and fruits.

Shopkeepers selling vegetables in Delhi say that supply has been badly affected due to the farmers' movement. In the wholesale price, the price of seasonal vegetables has gone up by 50 to 100 rupees.

Due to the demonstration of farmers on the Singhu and Tikri borders, trucks bringing vegetables and fruits from Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir have to struggle to reach Delhi-NCR. In the coming days, the prices are likely to rise further.

At the same time, no solution was found even after the meeting of the farmer leaders with Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday. Farmer leaders say that till the government does not guarantee the minimum support price (MSP) and does not withdraw the new agriculture law, the agitation of farmers will continue.

Trucks laden with fruits and vegetables are stranded on the Kundli highway near the Singhu border adjoining Haryana and Delhi. Thousands of farmers have camped on the road.

The farmers say that the agitation will continue till the law is repealed. The protests will go on indefinitely and posters and banners for it have been put up. The wait is on December 3 when the third round of talks between the farmers and the government happens. The farmers say they have come with ration for at least six months. The government should understand our problem. The government must give MSP in writing, they say.

Delhi Police has appealed to citizens to avoid Noida Link Road for going to Noida and use National Highway-24 or Delhi Noida Direct (DND) Flyway instead, in light of the ongoing farmers' protest at the borders of the national capital.