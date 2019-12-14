Respite to Delhiites as rains, wind improve air quality

As the capital and its adjoining areas received moderate rainfall during last two days, the Air Quality Index (AQI) slightly improved to 'poor' category on Saturday, according to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

At 10 AM on Saturday, the AQI in most places in was recorded under 200. Major pollutants PM10 and PM 2.5 stood at 108 and 70, respectively.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

"The overall Delhi AQI is in the lower end of the very poor category on 13th December morning as forecasted. The rainfall associated with western disturbance has contributed to this quick recovery through wet deposition (washing out) process. AQI is forecasted to improve further towards the poor category by tonight. The SAFAR model suggests AQI is likely to stay at the poor to moderate category on December 14," said the weather agency.

The region will continue to witness smog during the early morning and late evenings for the next couple of days.