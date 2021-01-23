Headlines

Delhi

Delhi

Republic Day rehearsal: Gates of these metro stations to remain closed till noon today

It is reported that the Republic Day parade dress rehearsal will start at 9:50 am from the Vijay Chowk to the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 23, 2021, 08:05 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

As the Republic Day parade dress rehearsal is scheduled today (January 23), the gates of the Central Secretariat and the Udyog Bhawan metro stations will stay closed till 12 noon today. In a tweet on Friday (January 22), the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) stated that certain gates of both these stations will be closed.

According to the DMRC, metro travellers will not be able to enter the Central Secretariat station from gates 3, 4, and 5 and the Udyog Bhawan station from gate 1 and 2 till 12 noon. The interchange facility at the former will still be available though."In light of the Republic Day Parade dress rehearsal, gate number 3, 4 & 5 of Central Secretariat and gate number 1 & 2 of Udyog Bhawan will remain closed up to 12 PM on January 23. Interchange facility will be available at Central Secretariat," said the DMRC, in its announcement.

For easy commute during the Republic Day parade dress rehearsal today, the DMRC said that passengers should use gate number 1 for the entry and gate number 2 for the exit at the Central Secretariat station and enter and exit through gate 3 at the Udyog Bhawan station till 12 noon.It is reported that the Republic Day parade dress rehearsal is slated to start at 9:50 am from the Vijay Chowk to the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium. The parade rehearsal route has been shortened to 3.3 km in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. In previous years, it covered a distance of 8.3 km from the Vijay Chowk to the Lal Quila.

The tableau of the parade will go to the Red Fort on account of which other restrictions will be in place on the Republic Day (January 26).As for today, the Delhi Traffic Police will also close the Vijay Chowk, Rafi Marg, and Janpath, among other routes after 11 pm due to the parade dress rehearsal.

