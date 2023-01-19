Republic Day celebrations: Free Delhi Metro ride for THESE people on January 26, details inside (file photo)

Republic Day 2023: India is all set to celebrate its 74th Republic Day this year on January 26. Like every year, celebrations will be held in Delhi on Kartavya Path. Booking for online tickets to watch the grand ceremony has already begun.

This year, invitees to the celebrations and those possessing digital tickets for seats at the venue will be able to avail 'free metro ride'. However, these rides will be free for only two stations near Raisina Hill on January 26 -- Udyog Bhawan and Central Secretariat metro stations.

Republic Day e-tickets booked online will have a QR code and these tickets can be shown at metro stations to get a token for a free ride to reach the stations near the venue.

Udyog Bhawan station falls on the Yellow Line while Central Secretariat station is an interchange facility between the Yellow Line and Violet Line. A senior official of the DMRC when contacted, said, "We are awaiting orders".

This was shared in a presentation on the events to be held from January 23-31 as part of the Republic Day celebrations, made on Wednesday by defence ministry officials.

"Invitees and ticket holders having valid invitation cards/admit cards/ticket along with a government-issued photo ID will be allowed to avail metro services free of cost and will exit at Udyog Bhawan and Central Secretariat metro stations for reaching their designated enclosures as decided," officials said.

Republic Day celebrations 2023

This will be the first Republic Day celebrations hosted at the ceremonial boulevard after Rajpath was renamed to 'Kartavya Path' last year.

The Republic Day celebrations this year will take place on the revamped Central Vista avenue, and the government has put 32,000 tickets on sale online for the masses, defence ministry officials said. For the first time, all official invites for the ceremonial event will be sent online, they said.

"This year, physical invitation cards for guests and spectators have been replaced by e-invitations. For this purpose, a dedicated portal amantran.Mod.Gov.In has been launched. Sale of tickets, admit cards, invitation cards and car parking labels are being issued online through this portal," the defence ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

(With inputs from PTI)