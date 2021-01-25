Republic Day 2021: Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory, check which routes to avoid

The Republic Day parade is going to start from the Vijay Chowk, move through Rajpath, India Gate, among other areas, and end at the National Stadium.

The Delhi Police has issued an advisory on the traffic arrangements and restrictions that have been put in place for the Republic Day. These restrictions and arrangements depend on the time of the Republic Day parade and tableaux.

The Delhi traffic police advisory said that the parade would start at 9:50 am from the Vijay Chowk and move towards the National Stadium. As for the tableaux, it will start at the Vijay Chowk and later go to the Red Fort. The wreath-laying function will be conducted at the National War Memorial at 9 am.

It is to be noted that the police will restrict the movement of traffic on many roads which are on the route of the parade and tableaux.

According to the advisory, the Republic Day parade is going to start from the Vijay Chowk and it will move through Rajpath, Amar Jawan Jyoti, India Gate, Princess Palace roundabout, Tilak Marg, and Radial Road, before turning right on the 'C' Hexagon, turning left again, and finally entering the National Stadium through gate 1.

The advisory further said that the tableaux would proceed from the Vijay Chowk and move towards the Red Fort while passing through Rajpath, Amar Jawan Jyoti, India Gate, Princess Palace roundabout, Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, and Netaji Subhash Marg.

Roadfarers in Delhi should note that no traffic will be allowed on Vijay Chowk from 6 pm on Monday (January 25) till the parade is over. The restrictions are the same for Rajpath.

As per the advisory, no cross traffic will be allowed on Rajpath intersections from 11 pm on Monday at Rafi Marg, Janpath, Man Singh Road till the parade is over.

It said that 'C'-Hexagon-India Gate will be closed for traffic from 5 am on Tuesday for many hours till the tableaux cross Tilak Marg. Traffic on Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, and Subhash Marg will not be allowed on both the carriageways from 4 am on January 26, it said.

The Delhi police in its traffic advisory suggested alternative routes that motorists can follow on the north-south corridor that includes Ring Road, Ashram Chowk, Sarai Kale Khan, IP Flyover, and Rajghat.

For those going to the Mandir Marg, commuters can take the route from Madarsa, Lodhi Road T-point via Aurobindo Marg, AIIMS Chowk, Ring Road-Dhaula Kaun Vande Matram Marg, Shankar Road, and Sheikh Mujbur Rahman road, said the advisory.

Motorists on the east and the west corridors have been suggested to take the Ring Road via Bhairon Road at Mathura Road and Lodhi Road, it said.

For going towards the AIIMS Chowk, commuters can take the Ring Road-Dhaula Kaun via Mandir Marg. To go towards Ring Road-ISBT, motorists can take Chadgi Ram Akhara and Mall road via Azadpur, as per the advisory.

Those going to New Delhi Railway station from south Delhi can travel through Dhaula Kuan, Vande Matram Marg, Panchkuian Road, Connaught Place outer circle, Chelmsford Road for Paharganj side, or Minto Road and Bhavbhuti Marg for Ajmeri Gate side.

For those coming from east Delhi, they can take Boulevard Road via ISBT bridge, Rani Jhansi flyover, Jhandewalan roundabout, D B Gupta Road, Sheela Cinema Road, Paharganj Bridge to reach New Delhi Railway Station, the advisory said.

To travel to Old Delhi Railway Station from south Delhi, commuters can take Ring Road, Ashram Chowk, Sarai Kale Khan, Rajghat, Chowk Yamuna Bazar, SP Mukherjee Marg, Chhatta Rail, and Kauria Bridge, it added.

As for the bus services, their movement will be curtailed at Shivaji Stadium, ISBT Sarai Kale Khan, Kamla Market roundabout, Delhi Secretariat (IGI Stadium), Pragati Maidan (Bhairon Road), Hanuman Mandir (Yamuna Bazar), Mori Gate, and ISBT Kashmiri Gate, according to the traffic advisory.