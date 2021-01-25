Republic Day 2021: Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory, check which routes to avoid

Headlines

Shah Rukh Khan shares AbRam's review of Jawan, reveals what his son loved in Atlee's actioner

India vs Australia: Suryakumar Yadav's rapid 50 in Mohali ends 19-month ODI half-century drought

DNA TV Show: Decoding double standards of Western nations on terrorism after terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing

MotoGP Bharat 2023: Ola’s Diamondhead, Adventure, Cruiser, Roadster electric motorcycle showcases at BIC

ICC T20 World Cup 2024 to span 10 venues in West Indies and USA from June 4 to 20

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Shah Rukh Khan shares AbRam's review of Jawan, reveals what his son loved in Atlee's actioner

India vs Australia: Suryakumar Yadav's rapid 50 in Mohali ends 19-month ODI half-century drought

DNA TV Show: Decoding double standards of Western nations on terrorism after terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing

Youngest IAS officers in India

10 protein-rich breakfast option ideas for vegetarians

AI reimagines Bollywood, South superstars as adorable kids

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sunny Deol chants Hindustan Zindabad, promotes Gadar 2 with Ameesha Patel at Attari-Wagah border

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in red bodycon gown, fans call her ‘sexiest of all’

Ananya Panday channels her inner Dream Girl in yellow saree, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

EP 1: Virat Kohli | Players to watch out for in the cricket World Cup 2023 | ICC Men's ODI WC 2023

India-Canada Row: Expert explains why Canada became hub of Anti-India activities and what lies ahead

Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict: What Is The Conflict Between Azerbaijan and Armenia?

Shah Rukh Khan shares AbRam's review of Jawan, reveals what his son loved in Atlee's actioner

Jio Cinema Film Fest: 20-day film festival to showcase Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Satish Kaushik, Anurag Kashyap's films

Has Priyanka Chopra walked out of Jee Lee Zaraa? Farhan Akhtar says ‘we just have issues with…’

HomeDelhi

Delhi

Republic Day 2021: Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory, check which routes to avoid

The Republic Day parade is going to start from the Vijay Chowk, move through Rajpath, India Gate, among other areas, and end at the National Stadium.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 25, 2021, 09:36 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Delhi Police has issued an advisory on the traffic arrangements and restrictions that have been put in place for the Republic Day. These restrictions and arrangements depend on the time of the Republic Day parade and tableaux.

The Delhi traffic police advisory said that the parade would start at 9:50 am from the Vijay Chowk and move towards the National Stadium. As for the tableaux, it will start at the Vijay Chowk and later go to the Red Fort. The wreath-laying function will be conducted at the National War Memorial at 9 am.

It is to be noted that the police will restrict the movement of traffic on many roads which are on the route of the parade and tableaux.

According to the advisory, the Republic Day parade is going to start from the Vijay Chowk and it will move through Rajpath, Amar Jawan Jyoti, India Gate, Princess Palace roundabout, Tilak Marg, and Radial Road, before turning right on the 'C' Hexagon, turning left again, and finally entering the National Stadium through gate 1.

The advisory further said that the tableaux would proceed from the Vijay Chowk and move towards the Red Fort while passing through Rajpath, Amar Jawan Jyoti, India Gate, Princess Palace roundabout, Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, and Netaji Subhash Marg.

Roadfarers in Delhi should note that no traffic will be allowed on Vijay Chowk from 6 pm on Monday (January 25) till the parade is over. The restrictions are the same for Rajpath.

As per the advisory, no cross traffic will be allowed on Rajpath intersections from 11 pm on Monday at Rafi Marg, Janpath, Man Singh Road till the parade is over.

It said that 'C'-Hexagon-India Gate will be closed for traffic from 5 am on Tuesday for many hours till the tableaux cross Tilak Marg. Traffic on Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, and Subhash Marg will not be allowed on both the carriageways from 4 am on January 26, it said.

The Delhi police in its traffic advisory suggested alternative routes that motorists can follow on the north-south corridor that includes Ring Road, Ashram Chowk, Sarai Kale Khan, IP Flyover, and Rajghat.

For those going to the Mandir Marg, commuters can take the route from Madarsa, Lodhi Road T-point via Aurobindo Marg, AIIMS Chowk, Ring Road-Dhaula Kaun Vande Matram Marg, Shankar Road, and Sheikh Mujbur Rahman road, said the advisory.

Motorists on the east and the west corridors have been suggested to take the Ring Road via Bhairon Road at Mathura Road and Lodhi Road, it said.

For going towards the AIIMS Chowk, commuters can take the Ring Road-Dhaula Kaun via Mandir Marg. To go towards Ring Road-ISBT, motorists can take Chadgi Ram Akhara and Mall road via Azadpur, as per the advisory.

Those going to New Delhi Railway station from south Delhi can travel through Dhaula Kuan, Vande Matram Marg, Panchkuian Road, Connaught Place outer circle, Chelmsford Road for Paharganj side, or Minto Road and Bhavbhuti Marg for Ajmeri Gate side.

For those coming from east Delhi, they can take Boulevard Road via ISBT bridge, Rani Jhansi flyover, Jhandewalan roundabout, D B Gupta Road, Sheela Cinema Road, Paharganj Bridge to reach New Delhi Railway Station, the advisory said.

To travel to Old Delhi Railway Station from south Delhi, commuters can take Ring Road, Ashram Chowk, Sarai Kale Khan, Rajghat, Chowk Yamuna Bazar, SP Mukherjee Marg, Chhatta Rail, and Kauria Bridge, it added.

As for the bus services, their movement will be curtailed at Shivaji Stadium, ISBT Sarai Kale Khan, Kamla Market roundabout, Delhi Secretariat (IGI Stadium), Pragati Maidan (Bhairon Road), Hanuman Mandir (Yamuna Bazar), Mori Gate, and ISBT Kashmiri Gate, according to the traffic advisory.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This island is the world’s most overcrowded tourist destination

Divya Agarwal talks about intimacy, compatibility in relationship: 'Women are not encouraged to embrace sexual desire'

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding: Guests will reportedly have to follow no-phone policy at private ceremony

Surf’s Up: CMGE Beach Club Rides the Tide of Indian Beachwear Fashion

MotoGP Bharat 2023 in Noida: Venue, dates, routes, how to reach and everything else

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Sunny Deol chants Hindustan Zindabad, promotes Gadar 2 with Ameesha Patel at Attari-Wagah border

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in red bodycon gown, fans call her ‘sexiest of all’

Ananya Panday channels her inner Dream Girl in yellow saree, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

Ankita Lokhande breaks down at her father's funeral; Shraddha Arya, Nandish Sandhu, others pay their last respects

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav flaunts his trophy; Pooja, Manisha, Bebika pose for paps after Grand Finale

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE