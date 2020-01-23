Republic Day 2020: Movement of trains affected ahead of full dress rehearsal today

Due to the full dress rehearsal of the Republic Day parade on January 23 (today) and the Republic Day parade on January 26, rail traffic will be temporarily closed for one and a half hours at Tilak Bridge railway station from 10.30 am to 12.00 noon.

While some trains have been cancelled or partially cancelled, some trains have been diverted to other routes.

Here are the affected trains:

64423/64430 Ghaziabad-New Delhi-Ghaziabad EMU will remain cancelled on Thursday.

Routes of the following trains have been diverted for Thursday and Sunday:

64434 Delhi Jn-New Delhi-Ghaziabad EMU will be run via Delhi, Shahdara and Sahibabad. This train will be partially cancelled between Delhi-New Delhi-Sahibabad.

64012 Shakurbasti-New Delhi-Palwal EMU will be run from Patel Nagar, Delhi Safdarjung, Hazrat Nizamuddin via Palwal.

12313 Sealdah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express, if required, will be run via Delhi Junction.

64428 New Delhi-Ghaziabad EMU will be run through Delhi Junction.

64901 Kosikalan-Ghaziabad EMU will be run via Hazrat Nizamuddin-Sahibabad.

20817 and 22811 Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Rajdhani Express will be run via Delhi Junction.

20839 Ranchi-New Delhi Rajdhani Express will be run via Delhi Junction.

The following trains will be stopped at New Delhi railway station till the completion of full dress rehearsal.

11078 Jammu-Pune-Jhelum Express will be stopped at New Delhi station and run if required.

12626 New Delhi-Trivandrum Kerala Express will be stopped at New Delhi station.

14258 New Delhi-Varanasi Kashi Vishwanath Express will be flagged off from New Delhi after passing the parade.

12627 Bangalore-New Delhi Karnataka Express will be stopped at Hazrat Nizamuddin station.

12925 Bandra Terminus-Amritsar / Kalka Paschim Express will be run from Okhla station after passing the parade.

12204 Amritsar-Saharsa Garibrath Express will run from New Delhi Railway Station after passing the parade.

12033 Kanpur-New Delhi Shatabdi will be stopped at Sahibabad station for 15 minutes.

12259 Sealdah-New Delhi Duronto Express will be stopped at Ghaziabad station for 15 minutes.

20801 Patna-New Delhi Magadh Express will be stopped at Ghaziabad station for 15 minutes.

The Delhi Traffic Police has also imposed several restrictions on vehicular movement in the national capital to facilitate the rehearsal.

The rehearsal will have the same route as that of the Parade on Republic Day. The Parade rehearsal will start at 09.50 AM on Thursday from Vijay Chowk and will proceed to Red Fort.

There would be elaborate traffic arrangements and restrictions in place for smooth conduct of the Parade along the route, Delhi Police said in a traffic advisory.

Here is the detailed advisory issued by Delhi Traffic Police