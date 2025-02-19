The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has named as Delhi Chief Minister, who is set to succeed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has named Rekha Gupta as Delhi Chief Minister, who is set to succeed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi.

The announcement was made after a key meeting of the legislators held at the party headquarters in the national capital on Wednesday, i.e., February 19.

The saffron camp secured 48 out of 70 seats in the Delhi assembly polls 2025, the AAP won 22 seats.