Rekha Gupta launches DURGA scheme: Delhi CM announces 1,300 pink e-autos for women, transgender persons

In a major step towards strengthening women and transgender in the national capital, the Rekha Gupta-led Delhi government will allocate 1,300 pink electric autos in the first phase, with applications to be invited through a dedicated online portal.

The Delhi government has taken a significant step towards providing women and transgender persons in the capital with safe, clean and dignified employment opportunities. At a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Smt Rekha Gupta on Wednesday, the Upliftment and Rozgar for Women/Transgender Green E-Auto, or ‘DURGA’ scheme, was approved. In the first phase, 1,300 pink electric autos will be allocated.

The Chief Minister said the scheme will give women and transgender persons an opportunity to become owners and drivers of electric autos. It aims to provide them with dignified self-employment and livelihood opportunities while promoting women’s safety, greater participation of transgender persons in the transport sector, last-mile connectivity and clean and sustainable urban transport.

Focus on economic empowerment and safe, inclusive transport

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said empowering women and transgender persons economically while connecting them with safe transport is among the Delhi government’s priorities. The ‘DURGA’ scheme is an important initiative in this direction. Under the scheme, women and transgender persons will be able to own and drive electric autos. This will provide them with opportunities for dignified self-employment while also helping make Delhi’s public transport system more accessible and inclusive.

The Chief Minister said women and transgender passengers, particularly during the early morning and late evening hours, face challenges related to commuting and safety. The ‘DURGA’ scheme has been designed keeping these challenges in mind. Its objective is to promote safe transport while creating opportunities for dignified self-employment for women and transgender persons.

1,300 pink electric autos proposed in first phase

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said 1,300 pink electric autos are proposed to be registered under the first phase of the ‘DURGA’ scheme. Of these, 1,170 electric autos will be for women and 130 for transgender beneficiaries. A maximum of 90 electric autos for women and up to 10 electric autos for transgender beneficiaries will be allocated in each revenue district. Applicants will be able to apply through a dedicated online portal created for the scheme. The benefits of the scheme will be available to applicants who meet the prescribed eligibility criteria.

Women with more than three children not eligible

The ‘DURGA’ scheme lays down conditions for women applicants, including an age of 20 to 40 years, Delhi residency, a valid voter identity card, an LMV driving licence and a PSV badge. A woman with more than three children will not be eligible for the scheme. The woman applicant or her family must not own any registered transport vehicle or three-wheeler, and the family’s income in financial year 2025-26 must not exceed Rs 5 lakh. For transgender applicants, a valid transgender certificate issued by the office of the District Magistrate in Delhi, an age of 20 to 40 years, Delhi residency, a valid voter identity card, an LMV licence and a PSV badge will be mandatory.

Scheme expected to create jobs in allied sectors as well

The e-autos under the ‘DURGA’ scheme will have a mandatory three-year lock-in period. During this period, the vehicle cannot be sold, transferred or disposed of in any other manner. A special arrangement has also been proposed to integrate the scheme with the public transport network. The DMRC has stated that space for EV charging facilities has already been made available in the parking areas of 70 metro stations.

The scheme is not limited to providing employment through e-auto operations; it is also expected to generate employment opportunities in allied sectors. The operation of around 1,300 e-autos will create employment opportunities in services such as repair workshops, servicing, charging and battery recycling. The socio-economic impact of the scheme will also be assessed from time to time.

‘DURGA’ e-autos to have a distinct identity

The Chief Minister said electric autos operating under the scheme will carry ‘DURGA’ branding and special identification features. This will make the vehicles easily identifiable and help strengthen passengers’ trust and confidence in them. Along with creating employment opportunities for women and transgender persons, the ‘DURGA’ scheme will also advance Delhi’s goal of clean transport.

Promoting electric vehicles will help strengthen an environmentally friendly and sustainable urban transport system. The initiative is in line with the broader vision of sustainable urban transport in Delhi. Through the scheme, efforts will also be made to strengthen last-mile connectivity while expanding opportunities for employment and economic empowerment.

A step towards a safer, greener and more inclusive Delhi

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the ‘DURGA’ e-auto scheme is an initiative towards making Delhi a safer, greener and more inclusive city. The scheme will seek to create new livelihood opportunities for women and transgender persons while strengthening last-mile connectivity. It will help advance gender equality, economic empowerment and sustainable urban transport together.

Increasing the participation of women and transgender persons in the transport sector and providing them with opportunities for dignified self-employment is an important objective of the initiative. Through the ‘DURGA’ scheme, efforts are being made to promote a transport system in Delhi where safety, employment, inclusion and environment-friendly transport move forward together.