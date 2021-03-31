Random COVID-19 testing at Delhi airport for passengers arriving from other states

COVID-19 cases are on the rise in the country. Delhi is among the worst-hit places in the country. Due to this, the Delhi government has announced that random COVID-19 testing will be conducted at the Delhi airport for passengers arriving in Delhi from other states starting Wednesday.

Delhi's COVID-19 tally surged to 6,60,611 total cases after 995 new infections were recorded in the last 24 hours and its positivity rate stood at 2.70%. Some hospitals in Delhi have already started running out of beds amid a steady rise in infections.

On Wednesday morning, India recorded 53,480 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the tally to 1.21 crore total cases. 1,62,468 deaths have been recorded so far.

Delhi government guidelines

Random COVID-19 testing will be conducted at the Delhi airport for passengers arriving from other states

After the collection of samples, the travellers would be allowed to exit.

The Delhi Airport tweeted an advisory about the random testing.

The move will be followed next at Delhi railway stations and bus stations.

Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) shall conduct random COVID-19 testing of passengers.

Those found COVID-19 positive shall be mandatorily quarantined at their place of stay or a hospital for 10 days, as per the Health Ministry protocols.