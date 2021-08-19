NCR weather update: Light to heavy rain with thunderstorms likely in Delhi, Noida and adjoining areas today
Delhi NCR weather update: Thunderstorm activity with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places in Southeast, East, South Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR) including areas like Faridabad and Ballabhgarh.
As per the India Meteorological Department's tweet, "Thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Noida during next 2 hours."
19-08-2021; 1200 IST; Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Southeast, East, South Delhi and NCR (Faridabad, Ballabhgarh) Panipat, Roorkee and
— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) August 19, 2021
Panipat and Roorkee cities could also see thunderstorm activity.