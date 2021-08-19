Trending#

NCR weather update: Light to heavy rain with thunderstorms likely in Delhi, Noida and adjoining areas today

The rainfall activity is likely over and adjoining areas of isolated regions in Southeast, East, South Delhi and NCR (Faridabad, Ballabhgarh).


Updated: Aug 19, 2021, 12:34 PM IST

Delhi NCR weather update: Thunderstorm activity with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places in Southeast, East, South Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR) including areas like Faridabad and Ballabhgarh.

As per the India Meteorological Department's tweet, "Thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Noida during next 2 hours."

Panipat and Roorkee cities could also see thunderstorm activity.