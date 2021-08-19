NCR weather update: Light to heavy rain with thunderstorms likely in Delhi, Noida and adjoining areas today

Delhi NCR weather update: Thunderstorm activity with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places in Southeast, East, South Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR) including areas like Faridabad and Ballabhgarh.

As per the India Meteorological Department's tweet, "Thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Noida during next 2 hours."

— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) August 19, 2021

Panipat and Roorkee cities could also see thunderstorm activity.