Rain lashes parts of national capital on Thursday night, monsoon to hit Delhi tomorrow

As per IMD, Delhi is expected to see thunderstorms and rain on Friday, with the maximum temperature expected to settle at around 38 degrees Celsius.

As monsoon winds got closer to Delhi, on Friday morning the temperature dipped by over 6 degrees in the national capital in the last 24 hours. Thundershowers are expected by the afternoon across Delhi and NCR including Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurgaon.

The regional met department in Delhi has forecast a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of light rain and thundershowers during the evening or night hours over the Delhi and national capital region from July 9 onwards.

Monsoon winds from the Bay of Bengal are likely to spread into northwest India covering Punjab and north Haryana by July 10. Accordingly, the southwest monsoon is likely to advance over the remaining parts of west Uttar Pradesh, some more parts of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Delhi around July 10.

Delhi saw pre-monsoon showers on Thursday night after a hot and humid day with the maximum temperature recorded as 41.8 degrees Celsius, five degrees above normal, while the minimum was recorded as 30.6 degrees Celsius.

With rains cooling the city overnight, the temperature on Friday morning was 4 degrees below normal.

According to officials at IMD, the city is expected to see thunderstorms and rain on Friday, with the maximum temperature expected to settle at around 38 degrees Celsius. Monsoon rains are set to advance over Delhi, Rajasthan, the remaining parts of west Uttar Pradesh, and some more parts of Punjab and Haryana by July 10.

Delhi starts to witness the monsoon rains by June 29, but this year it has been delayed by nearly two weeks.