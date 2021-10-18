Rain lashes parts of Delhi NCR; causes waterlogging, slow traffic movement in several areas

Heavy rain lashed several parts of Delhi and its adjoining areas in the early hours of Monday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted light to moderate intensity rainfall in the adjoining areas of Delhi NCR today.

According to IMD, the current temperature of Delhi has dropped to 21 degrees Celsius.

The national capital also witnessed heavy spells of rain overnight, after which several areas of Delhi saw waterlogging, leading to slow vehicular movement early morning. The IMD has predicted "thunderstorm with moderate intensity to heavy intensity rain over isolated places that would continue to occur over entire Delhi and nearby areas."

"Moderate to severe thunderstorms accompanied with lighting and squally winds (speed reaching occasionally 40-50 kmph) very likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Northeast Rajasthan, north Madhya Pradesh and Gangetic West Bengal during next 24 hours," the statement issued by the IMD on Sunday read.

Delhi witnessed heavy downpours on Sunday too leading to waterlogging at different places and heavy traffic jams.