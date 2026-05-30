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Heavy rain lashes parts of Delhi NCR, brings much-awaited respite from heatwaves | WATCH

Large parts of Delhi-NCR witnessed heavy rainfall and thunderstorms, bringing much-needed relief from intense heat. Check out several videos shared on social media showing heavy rainfall in different areas of the national capital.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : May 30, 2026, 05:26 PM IST

Heavy rain lashes parts of Delhi NCR, brings much-awaited respite from heatwaves | WATCH
Heavy rain lashes parts of Delhi NCR. (Pic Credits: Screengrab from ANI video)
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In a major respite from scorching heat, residents of Delhi NCR finally witnessed heavy rainfall after thunderstorms and strong winds on Saturday. The rainfall certainly dropped the temperature in the national capital, bringing relief to the people. After the sudden shift in the weather, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Sunday, predicting similar weather.

Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality also improved after the heavy showers on Saturday. At 5 PM IST, the Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi stood at 82, which is moderate as per the standards.

Visuals of heavy rainfall in parts of Delhi

''There is a yellow alert for the day, warning of possible very light to light rain, accompanied by thunderstorm, lightning, and gusty wind of speed 40-50 kmph towards the afternoon and evening,'' TOI reported quoting an IMD official.

According to the IMD, several parts of Delhi, including central, north, northeast, northwest, west, and southwest regions, are likely to witness a dust storm followed by a strong thunderstorm. 

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