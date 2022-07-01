Property Tax 2022-2023: MCD extends last date to July 15

File photo

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has extended the last date for filing property tax for 2022-2023 for availing rebate of 15 per cent to July 15, officials said on Friday.

Previously, the last date was June 30.

MCD provides a rebate of 15 per cent in property tax if the amount due for current financial year is paid in lump sum.

"MCD has taken this decision to provide relief to citizens who failed to avail this rebate by not filing their property tax till June 30 due to some reasons.

"MCD has ordered all concerned officials in this regard and property tax offices have also been made aware about the decision so that citizens don't face any inconvenience," the civic body said in a statement.