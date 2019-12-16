Headlines

Priyanka Gandhi leads Congress protest at India Gate against police action on Jamia, AMU students

The protest began at 4 PM on Monday and will continue for the next two hours.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 16, 2019, 05:34 PM IST

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, along with other party members sat on a 'symbolic protest' at the India Gate against police action on students of Jamia Milia Islamia and the Aligarh Muslim University, who were protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

The protest began at 4 PM on Monday and will continue for the next two hours.

"The government has attacked the Constitution and the students. They attacked students after entering the university," Vadra was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

Earlier today, Priyanka had held the BJP-led Centre responsible for the violence in both universities. "The government has attacked the Constitution and the students. They attacked students after entering the university," Vadra told reporters, adding that she will fight against the government.

Party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said that the government has attacked the rights of youth and students of the country. "This is a government that has attacked the rights of youths and students of the country. That is why Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other senior Congress leaders have decided to sit on a symbolic protest at the India Gate from 4 pm or the next 2 hours," he said.

On Sunday, several protesters set DTC buses on fire near Bharat Nagar area after demonstrations against the Citizenship law turned violent. They also vandalised a fire tender that was sent to douse the fire, injuring two firemen inside the vehicle.

The cops were forced to resort to baton charge and firing tear gas shells after the mob had turned violent and started pelting stones on the police, Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa had said.

Earlier on Friday, students of Jamia Millia Islamia clashed with the cops as police used force to break the protest near the university. 

The Citizenship Act aims to provide for Indian citizenship to the Hindus, Jains, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists and Parsis from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan after six years of residence in India instead of the current mandatory stay of 11 years even if they do not possess any document. Several critics have claimed that the act actively discriminates against Muslims, a claim which has been refuted by the central government.

