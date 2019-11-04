Pollution comes down as wind speed increases in Delhi-NCR, likely to improve further

Delhi's air quality on Monday morning saw some improvements as the wind speed in the national capital increased to 18 kilometers per hour. However, the air pollution in the city and its adjoining areas remains under 'very poor' category.

The wind speed is predicted to reach 20-22 kilometers per hour till 4 PM, improving the 'poisonous' air that Delhi-NCR has been witnessing for the last few days.

As per the weather reports, the pollution level will further come down in the next few days, giving some relief to people. However, on November 6, the pollution level is likely to rise again due to dense fog.

The region is also expected to witness rainfall on November 7-8, which will further help in bringing the air quality to normal and apparently putting a stop to the serious health crisis.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) on Monday morning was recorded at 708, which falls under the 'hazardous' category. The Noida and Gurugram region snooped at 720 and 833, respectively.

Environment Pollution (prevention & control) Authority has already declared a public health emergency in the Delhi-NCR and banned construction work till November 5 and bursting of crackers throughout the winter season in the region.

All schools in Gautam Buddh Nagar, including in Noida have been shut till November 5 following deteriorating air quality. The Delhi government also ordered schools to remain closed till November 5.

On Friday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that Delhi had become a gas chamber as he was distributing anti-pollution masks to school students. Later in the day, the Kejriwal government declared that all schools in Delhi would remain closed till November 5 as the pollution level continues to rise.

The N95 mask, distributed by the Delhi government to the school students, covers the nose & mouth and filters up to 95% of the pollutants. The government had also asked schools not to venture outdoor activities.