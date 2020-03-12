Police arrest PFI president, secretary arrest for alleged involvement in Delhi riots

The special cell of Delhi Police on Thursday arrested Popular Front of India president Parvez and secretary Mohammad Illiyas for their alleged connection with the Shaheen bagh protest. The latter is a resident of Shiv Vihar and has even contested election from Karawal Nagar.

Police have also claimed that PFI was involved in the recent riots in northeast Delhi.

According to reports, PFI used to deposit amounts up to Rs 49,000 in different accounts as the PAN card has to be submitted with the bank for a transaction exceeding Rs 50,000. A small commission ranging from Rs 3000-6000 was then given to the account holder and the rest withdrawn in cash.

Earlier this week, Delhi Police arrested another member of PFI, Mohd Danish for spreading false propaganda during anti-CAA protests.

The organisation has been under scanner for its alleged involvement in the Delhi riots that claimed at least 58 lives. According to police, it mobilised funds and provided logistical support to the rioters.