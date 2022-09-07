PM Modi to inaugurate Central Vista Avenue tomorrow with redeveloped Rajpath: Avoid these roads in Delhi

PM Modi to inaugurate Central Vista Avenue tomorrow with redeveloped Rajpath: Know traffic routes, other arrangements | Photo: ANI

After over 20 months, India Gate and Rajpath are set to welcome visitors with a new name and appearance. The general public will be able to access it starting the following day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates it tomorrow. Extensive security precautions will be taken for the inauguration ceremony, and the traffic police have also made plans for traffic diversion.

From tomorrow morning onward, buses will be rerouted from Moti Bagh Crossing, Bhikaji Cama Place, Lodhi Flyover, Moolchand Flyover, Vikas Marg, Yamuna Bazar, Tis Hazari, Ashram, and Dhaula Kuan. Besides this, all lanes of traffic will be blocked starting at 6 pm on the following roads: Tilak Marg, Key Hexagon Bhagwan Das Road, Purana Qila Road, Shershah Road, Zakir Hussain Marg, Pandara Road, Copernicus Marg, Ashoka Road, Akbar Road, KG Marg, and Shahjahan Road. The Delhi traffic police have pleaded with the public to stay off the roads near India Gate in the late afternoon and early evening.

There will be a lot of changes when Central Vista opens. It has been decided to postpone the drone display that was scheduled to take place in front of the prime minister at that time. Special preparations have been made for this show to run for the following three days.

People will be able to be picked up and dropped off during this time, and battery-operated buses will be operating. Vendor-specific zones have been established. At India Gate and along the entire Kartavya path, parking spaces have been set aside for 1175 automobiles. Additionally, new high-mask lighting and 360-degree CCTV cameras have been set up.

