Plea in Delhi High Court demanding closure of liquor shops in capital

Two days after the Delhi government allowed liquor shops in the capital to open, a public interest litigation (PIL) has been moved in the Delhi High Court demanding their closure.

The petition has been filed by the NGO Civil Safety Council of India. It states that the opening of liquor shops is failing the purpose of lockdown as people are flouting social distancing norms and huge crowds are gathering outside the liquor shops.

The plea further said despite Delhi being in the Red Zone and the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi, the government decided to open the liquor shops.

It has been witness that a large number of people are gathering at the liquor shops which can turn into a big disaster.

The Delhi government has levied a special fee on the sale of alcohol in the national capital, owing to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)-necessitated nationwide lockdown currently in place. The charge, called the 'Special Corona Fee' is being levied at 70% of the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) on all categories of liquor from the customer at all the stores selling them.

The liquor shops have also been directed to compile the daily sale of alcohol "vend-wise" and submit a 'consolidated statement' to the Delhi government on a daily basis. "The collected Special Corona Fee shall be reimbursed to the government on a weekly basis," the order states.