Plasma Therapy showing encouraging results in COVID-19 patients: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday informed that the plasma therapy has been conducted on some coronavirus patients and it has shown encouraging results.

“In the last few days, we have tried plasma therapy on four patients at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital. Till now the results are encouraging," Kejriwal said during a press conference.

The CM further said, “We are happy with the positive results shown by 4 patients. Blood & plasma is ready for 2-3 other patients that we have at the LNJP hospital, we may give them the plasma therapy today."

Kejriwal was addressing a joint press briefing with Dr SK Sarin, Director, Institute of Liver & Biliary Science, Delhi.

He also said that the Centre had given permission only for limited trials of plasma therapy on serious patients at the LNJP hospital, adding that he will seek permission for more patients next week.

"In the next 2-3 days, we will conduct more trials, and then we will seek permission next week, for all the serious patients," the CM told media.

On his turn, Dr Sarin urged those who have been cured of the virus to donate their plasma.

“At this time, we need those people who have recovered from COVID-19 and are at their homes. We need them to show their patriotism and donate blood plasma.’’

There is currently no cure for COVID-19 and convalescent plasma is an experimental procedure for patients.

Delhi is the second-worst affected state/UT after Maharashtra from the coronavirus. According to the latest figures released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Delhi`s count stands at 2,376 of which 808 patients have recovered, while 50 patients have lost their lives.