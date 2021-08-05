Pink Line set to become Delhi Metro's longest corridor after Trilokpuri gap plugged

The Delhi Metro's Pink Line or Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar corridor is all set to become the longest operational corridor starting Friday with 38 stations. The entire 59 km-long Pink Line will include east Delhi's Trilokpuri area. This will help commuters save time and money as the Trilokpuri gap has been filled.

It will also connect important landmarks of the city, such as the Anand Vihar Railway station, Anand Vihar ISBT, Nizamuddin Railway station, markets in South Extension, INA, and Lajpat Nagar, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) officials said.

With the opening of Pink Line, there will be better connectivity with East Delhi through the metro, as earlier the gap at Trilokpuri was causing the corridor to be operated in two separate segments. DMRC authorities on Wednesday said with this seamless connectivity, commuters will also save time and money.

With operations set to begin on Friday, this section will connect the two ends of the Pink Line and provide seamless connectivity to a long range of localities in the National Capital Region.

How travel time will be reduced

There will be a reduction of about 20 minutes in travel time, from HUDA City Centre (Gurgaon) to Trilokpuri-Sanjay Lake and vice versa due to now only one interchange station which is the Delhi Haat-INA metro stoppage.

Travel time from Raja Nahar Singh-Ballabhgarh (Faridabad) to Trilokpuri-Sanjay Lake or vice versa, will now be 25 minutes less. Here also there will be only one interchange station which is Lajpat Nagar instead of two interchange stations.

Commuters travelling from Noida City Center or Botanical Garden to Trilokpuri-Sanjay Lake and vice versa will save 20 minutes. There will be only one interchange station that is Mayur Vihar Pocket-1.

There will be a travel time reduction of about 20 mins both ways, on Delhi Haat-INA to Trilokpuri-Sanjay Lake or Lajpat Nagar to Trilokpuri-Sanjay Lake routes.

Fare reduction

Fares will be reduced by Rs 30 for Trilokpuri to Mayur Vihar Pocket-1 section and vice versa.

Reduction in fares by Rs 20 in 38 sections (to and fro) like Lajpat Nagar, NOIDA City Centre, Botanical Garden, Mohan Estate to Trilokpuri or vice versa.

Reduction in fare by Rs 10 will be in 524 sections (to and fro), the DMRC said.