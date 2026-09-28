Parvesh Verma fires back at Kejriwal: 'I warn you, Gen-Z drama won’t work'

Parvesh Verma has fired back at Arvind Kejriwal over the alleged slapping incident, accusing the AAP chief of supporting alleged 'extortionists'.

Delhi's Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Verma on Monday launched a scathing attack on former Delhi CM and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal, warning him against attempts to obstruct the government's work. Taking to his social media handles, the Delhi Minister shared a video of himself criticising Kejriwal for supporting 'extortionists' who 'forcefully extract' money from the MCD. ''I warn you... you remember me, right?'' Parvesh Verma directly addressed Kejriwal, saying he would not tolerate AAP's 'goons' who try to obstruct the government's work.

Earlier, Kejriwal shared a video message, saying Gen-Z expects honesty from the government, and questioned how the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) could expect young people to connect with it.

What did Arvind Kejriwal say?

''Modi ji, you do all kinds of drama to connect with Gen-Z — sometimes you wake up at 12 at night to make a reel, sometimes you go to Bhajan-clubbing. But still Gen-Z is not connecting with you. Yesterday, the Rekha Gupta government had built a road in Tilak Nagar a few days ago, and yesterday people there showed how that road is crumbling by hand. Your minister was present there. That minister grabbed a local young boy who was there and slapped him,'' Kejriwal questioned PM Modi.

How did Parvesh Verma respond?

Reacting to Kejriwal's video, Parvesh Verma accused the AAP chief and his party leaders of disrupting government work. ''So some more reality of Kejriwal's goon has come out. Just look at this video once, look at the FIR, look at his picture, then I will talk to you. Three months ago from today, you saw this video - how Kejriwal has let loose goons all over Delhi? How they are doing extortion work in every assembly constituency of Delhi? How they demand money from every government officer, engineer, contractor? And this is what happened three months ago when this goon demanded money from a small employee of the MCD. When he did not give it, he beat him so badly that he left him half-dead. Delhi Police filed an FIR on this and arrested this man. In which Jarnail Singh's own nephew was also arrested, and an FIR was also registered against him,'' the Delhi Minister said.

''The boy who spoiled our public meeting yesterday, spoiled our round, he is not a resident of Delhi, he uses a Dubai mobile number, and he works for you for extortion of money from all the government employees who are working in Delhi. So tomorrow Kejriwal ji is coming on that same road to support his goons whom he has let loose in Delhi for extortion,'' he added.

Questioning Kejriwal for showing support to 'goons', Parvesh Verma said, ''I want to ask you Kejriwal ji, should you support such goons? You are coming to save such goons? Who are beating up small employees of MCD, against whom FIRs are being registered. You should be ashamed.''

How did the Tilak Nagar road controversy begin?

This all started after a clip of the Delhi Minister's road inspection in Tilak Nagar went viral on social media. In the video, the minister was seen inspecting a newly laid road when several alleged AAP workers surrounded Parvesh Verma, questioning the quality of the road. The situation soon turned tense, with a man allegedly being slapped during the confrontation, which triggered a political row between AAP and the ruling BJP.