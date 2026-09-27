FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
IND vs AFG quarter-final Asian Games 2026: Who advances if match is abandoned due to rain?

IND vs AFG Asian Games QF: Who advances if match is abandoned due to rain?

IND vs WI: Virat Kohli scripts history, shatters Mohammad Azharuddin’s 28-year-old ODI record

Virat Kohli scripts history, shatters Mohammad Azharuddin’s 28-year-old ODI reco

The Paradise box office collection day 4: Nani film beats HIT 3 to become his highest-grossing movie

The Paradise box office day 4: Nani film become his highest-grossing movie

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman

From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours

OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai

Latest NewsDelhi

DELHI

Parvesh Verma finally breaks silence on slapping incident, reveals what triggered reaction

Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh has broken his silence over the alleged slapping incident, claiming AAP workers abused his family. Know what he said on the controversial clip.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Sep 27, 2026, 07:38 PM IST

Parvesh Verma finally breaks silence on slapping incident, reveals what triggered reaction
Parvesh Verma breaks silence on alleged slapping incident. (Screengrab from viral clip)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

    Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh has finally responded to allegations that he slapped a young man during a road inspection in Tilak Nagar. The Delhi Minister said that his reaction came after misbehaviour and abuse directed at his family by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers. A controversy erupted after a video was shared by official social media handles of AAP featuring the minister appearing to slap a youth, questioning the conduct of Parvesh Verma.

    What Parvesh Verma said about the road project

    In a video statement, Parvesh Verma claimed that AAP MLA Jarnail Singh's supporters misbehaved and hurled abuses at his family. He also accused the AAP leader of attempting to extort a commission for a road project.

    ''A video that AAP is circulating on social media, let me tell you the truth behind it. For the past several days, road construction work has been going on over the Vikaspuri Ring Road. The local MLA, Jarnail Singh, has been telling the PWD department engineers for many days to connect him with the contractor and get him a commission. Our engineer has gone to the police station and filed a complaint; we are getting an FIR registered against him. Because he did not get any commission, what Jarnail Singh was doing was: as soon as the road was laid at night, he would go in the morning and get it dug up, and make videos claiming that corruption is happening and post them,'' the Delhi Minister said.

    Why did Parvesh Sahib Singh confront AAP workers?

    ''Today, when I was passing through that road, I told the engineers that I want to see all the work. When I stopped there and saw the work, the work was going on very well. The people there told me that this road was not been built for 15 years. It is being built after 15 years. Perhaps the Aam Aadmi Party is very upset about this, that all the roads in Delhi that were not built for 15 years are now being built. I myself called the local MLA Jarnail Singh three times,'' he added.

    Elaborating on the incident of Sunday, the Delhi Minister further said, ''I waited for him for 45 minutes. I did not call our workers there. When Jarnail Singh arrived there, he had already informed his workers and brought them along. And as soon as he came, he started misbehaving there. When one of his workers started abusing my family, then whatever a person does in that anger, I did the same. I want to tell the Aam Aadmi Party that the work you could not do, our government is doing today; that is why you are having a stomach ache. But if anyone says anything to my family or about our work - we will get a third-party audit done, its core-cutting report, we will get all that done. But if anyone obstructs government work, damages our property in government works, and if an AAP MLA asks our officers for commission, then this will not be tolerated by us. So this is the complete truth of today's incident that I have placed before you.''

    BJP-AAP clash intensifies over incident

    Meanwhile, this episode has triggered a political confrontation between the BJP and AAP, with the Aam Aadmi Party focused on the alleged assault, demanding action against the Minister, while Parvesh Sahib Singh has defended his conduct and accused AAP workers of abusing his family and obstructing government work.

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    IND vs WI: Virat Kohli hits 15,000 ODI runs, achieves milestone faster than Sachin Tendulkar
    Virat Kohli hits 15,000 ODI runs, achieves milestone faster than Sachin
    Bigg Boss 20: Fatima Sana Shaikh praises Salman Khan for shutting down trolls, says 'mud tod jawaab diya hai'
    Bigg Boss 20: Fatima Sana Shaikh praises Salman Khan for shutting down trolls
    IND vs AFG quarter-final Asian Games 2026: Who advances if match is abandoned due to rain?
    IND vs AFG Asian Games QF: Who advances if match is abandoned due to rain?
    'May Allah Book His Ticket': Humayun Kabir prays for Suvendu Adhikari's early departure, BJP condemns remarks
    Humayun Kabir prays for Suvendu Adhikari's early departure, BJP condemns remarks
    Iran makes big claim over US underwater drone in Strait of Hormuz: Here's what happened
    Iran makes big claim over US underwater drone in Hormuz: Here's what happened
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman
    From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman
    72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours
    72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours
    OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
    OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai
    Ganesh Utsav 2026: Deva Shree Ganesha, Sindoor Lal Chadayo; 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be must-haves in your playlist
    Ganesh Utsav 2026: 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be in your playlist
    MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s AI photo trend
    MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement