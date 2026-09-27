Parvesh Verma finally breaks silence on slapping incident, reveals what triggered reaction

Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh has broken his silence over the alleged slapping incident, claiming AAP workers abused his family. Know what he said on the controversial clip.

Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh has finally responded to allegations that he slapped a young man during a road inspection in Tilak Nagar. The Delhi Minister said that his reaction came after misbehaviour and abuse directed at his family by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers. A controversy erupted after a video was shared by official social media handles of AAP featuring the minister appearing to slap a youth, questioning the conduct of Parvesh Verma.

What Parvesh Verma said about the road project

In a video statement, Parvesh Verma claimed that AAP MLA Jarnail Singh's supporters misbehaved and hurled abuses at his family. He also accused the AAP leader of attempting to extort a commission for a road project.

''A video that AAP is circulating on social media, let me tell you the truth behind it. For the past several days, road construction work has been going on over the Vikaspuri Ring Road. The local MLA, Jarnail Singh, has been telling the PWD department engineers for many days to connect him with the contractor and get him a commission. Our engineer has gone to the police station and filed a complaint; we are getting an FIR registered against him. Because he did not get any commission, what Jarnail Singh was doing was: as soon as the road was laid at night, he would go in the morning and get it dug up, and make videos claiming that corruption is happening and post them,'' the Delhi Minister said.

Why did Parvesh Sahib Singh confront AAP workers?

''Today, when I was passing through that road, I told the engineers that I want to see all the work. When I stopped there and saw the work, the work was going on very well. The people there told me that this road was not been built for 15 years. It is being built after 15 years. Perhaps the Aam Aadmi Party is very upset about this, that all the roads in Delhi that were not built for 15 years are now being built. I myself called the local MLA Jarnail Singh three times,'' he added.

Elaborating on the incident of Sunday, the Delhi Minister further said, ''I waited for him for 45 minutes. I did not call our workers there. When Jarnail Singh arrived there, he had already informed his workers and brought them along. And as soon as he came, he started misbehaving there. When one of his workers started abusing my family, then whatever a person does in that anger, I did the same. I want to tell the Aam Aadmi Party that the work you could not do, our government is doing today; that is why you are having a stomach ache. But if anyone says anything to my family or about our work - we will get a third-party audit done, its core-cutting report, we will get all that done. But if anyone obstructs government work, damages our property in government works, and if an AAP MLA asks our officers for commission, then this will not be tolerated by us. So this is the complete truth of today's incident that I have placed before you.''

BJP-AAP clash intensifies over incident

Meanwhile, this episode has triggered a political confrontation between the BJP and AAP, with the Aam Aadmi Party focused on the alleged assault, demanding action against the Minister, while Parvesh Sahib Singh has defended his conduct and accused AAP workers of abusing his family and obstructing government work.