Over 50% residents in Delhi have antibodies against COVID-19, says Health Minister Satyendar Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday (February 2) said that the fifth serological survey in the national capital has revealed 56.13% Delhi residents have antibodies against COVID-19. Jain added that the sero survey results showed that Delhi is moving towards herd immunity but urged the people to not let their guard down.

“The latest sero survey shows about 56% of people have developed antibodies. We should not get into discussions over herd immunity. Everyone should follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour including wearing masks and sanitizing hands regularly,” Jain said.

According to Jain, the fifth sero survey in Delhi was the largest survey in any state and it involved around 28,000 samples conducted from January 15 to 23.

Jain said that north district of Delhi had the lowest sero prevalence at 49%, while the southeast district had the highest at 62.18%.

"The last survey found 25-26 per cent seroprevalence. This means Delhi is inching towards herd immunity. Cases are also declining at less than 200 per day and low positivity rates. But I would appeal not let your guard down. Keep your masks on," the minister said.

It is to be noted that Delhi reported 121 fresh COVID-19 cases and three deaths due to coronavirus on Monday. It is the lowest seath toll in the last 10 months.

The health bulletin from Delhi government claimed that 5,682 beds out of the total 6,306 in the city’s COVID-19 hospitals are vacant and only 504 people were in home isolation on Sunday.

The data released by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday showed that India recorded 8,635 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. This was the lowest single-day rise in coronavirus cases its tally in nearly eight months in India.