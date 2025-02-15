Over 10 people have sustained injuries in a stampede-like situation at New Delhi Railway Station, New Delhi, news agency ANI reported citing Delhi Fire Service.

A call was received from the New Delhi Railway Station, following which, four fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

As per the railway police, a huge crowd gathered at the station to board the train heading towards Mahakumbh Mela in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. As a result, people started experiencing suffocation. Four people, who were in a critical state, have been rushed to a nearby hospital.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw took to 'X' and stated that the situation is under control.

Situation under control at New Delhi railway station (NDLS)

Delhi Police and RPF reached. Injured taken to hospital. Special trains being run to evacuate sudden rush. — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) February 15, 2025

In another post on 'X', the union minister said that four special trains have been run to evacuate the "unprcedented" rush at NDLS.

4 special trains to evacuate this unprecedented sudden rush at NDLS. The rush has now reduced. — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) February 15, 2025

Meanwhile, a probe is underway into the matter.

Further details are awaited.