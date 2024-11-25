For over 18 years, Orris Group has been a formidable force in the real estate sector. During these years, Orris has established itself as one of the leading developers in Delhi NCR, carving its name based on innovation, customer satisfaction, and futuristic approach.

A Journey of Growth and Milestones

Founded in 2006, Orris Group has consistently focused on delivering high-quality residential, commercial, and hospitality projects across Delhi NCR. With a diversified portfolio that spans over 7 million sq. ft. of completed projects and more than 20 million sq. ft. under construction, Orris Group's footprint continues to expand as its projects seek to reshape key localities in Gurugram, and Yamuna Expressway.

Innovative Projects and Transforming Skylines

With the aim of building a new India, Orris Group is setting new standards for eco-friendly living. Orris Group's commitment to sustainability is reflected not only in its construction practices but also in the design and amenities of its buildings, which offer residents a green and healthy living environment.

The company's other highly successful project is Aster Court Premier. It has redefined premium living with its thoughtful amenities and resident-oriented design. The project is not merely residential complex; it is a future-forward community that blends aesthetics with functionality.

In the sphere of commercial projects, the names that stand out are Orris Gateway and Market 89. Both these projects showcase Orris Group's customer-centric approach to retail and office spaces and offer cutting-edge infrastructure and innovative designs while catering to the growing demand for modern commercial spaces in the region.

Commitment towards Customer Satisfaction

What makes Orris Group stand out from the rest is its unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction. Despite facing innumerable challenges, the company has adhered to the track record for delivering projects as per promise. It has resulted in generating immense goodwill for the company, both from its customers, stakeholders and business partners.

Looking ahead, Orris Group is poised for continued growth. With a robust pipeline of upcoming projects, the company is preparing to expand its influence in the region's real estate market further. As new developments take shape, Orris Group continues to focus on creating value for its customers while staying ahead of the curve in terms of design, sustainability, and customer service.

A Vision for the Future

As Orris Group enters its third decade, its legacy is based on the solid foundation of resilience, growth, and innovation. With a deep-seated legacy in customer satisfaction, cutting-edge projects, and a commitment to sustainability, the company is well-positioned to continue shaping the future of real estate in Delhi NCR.

