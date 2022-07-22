Search icon
Opium worth Rs 8 lakh seized in Delhi; 2 including MCD staff arrested

Officers identified the two accused as Rambir, 49, a permanent employee of the MCD from Najafgarh, and Surender, 30.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 22, 2022, 03:35 PM IST

Representational Image

Two men, including an Municipal Corporation of Delhi  (MCD) employee, were arrested after one of them was allegedly arrested in Dwarka with a kilogram of opium worth Rs 8 lakh on Monday, the police said.

The police said they received confidential information about Rambir, who was reportedly involved in narcotics trading. Officers then set a trap for him, and he was caught, resulting in the recovery of the contraband.

According to Harsha Vardhan, DCP (Dwarka), “The accused Rambir confessed to having received the opium from the accused Surender, who was also apprehended. Surender confessed to supplying the opium and said that he used to cultivate opium in his field for medicinal purposes, but later on began illegally supplying opium in order to earn income. He was also arrested in this case.”

According to the authorities, the car used to carry the drugs was also recovered. A case was filed under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act's sections 18 (punishment for contravention - opium) and 25 (allowing premises to be used for offence).

