'One-month adjournment unjustified': SC asks high court to hear Delhi riots pleas on Friday

The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Delhi High Court to hear the cases related to recent violence in the northeastern district of the national capital on March 6, saying that adjourning the hearing for one month was 'unjustified'.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde, which also included Justice BR Gavai and Justice Surya Kant, asked the high court to decide on the matter expeditiously.

"We think that adjournment of such a long period is unjustified. We also do not want to assume jurisdiction when HC is seized of the matter. All other connected matters in the same subject which have been adjourned to a later date may be advanced and taken up along with this matter,” CJI Bobde said.

The high court will hear cases against BJP leaders for their alleged hate speeches that are said to have led to violence in Delhi claiming at least 47 lives and leaving over 200 injured.

On Monday, CJI Bobde had said that the apex court "wishes for peace but has limitations to its power" to control such violence.

Last week, while hearing the matter, the high court had given four weeks to the Delhi Police to file a report on the action taken against the leaders accused of inciting violene in the wake of protests against the recently amended citizenship law.

The court had posted the matter on April 13.