One dead as tempo drowns under waterlogged Minto Bridge in Delhi

The body was found under the bridge following heavy rainfall and consequent waterlogging in the national capital on Sunday morning.

In a tragic news, a tempo driver drowned under the waterlogged Minto Bridge in Delhi.

The deceased has been identified as Kundan Singh. His body was found under the bridge following heavy rainfall and consequent waterlogging in the national capital on Sunday morning.

"We work together as drivers. At around 8 am, my employer called and asked me to check the Minto Bridge area where one of our vehicles was stuck. We reached here and saw that the whole vehicle was submerged. We identified our driver from his cap and t-shirt, and once the body was pulled out, we could confirm that it was Kundan Singh, my co-worker," Noor Alam, the deceased's colleague, told ANI.

Ram Niwas Meena, who works in the engineering department as a trackman in the New Delhi yard, pulled Singh's body out of the waterlogged area.

"I was on duty on the track above the bridge when I saw the body floating in the water underneath. I came down as soon as possible and pulled the body out, it was floating in front of the bus," Meena told ANI.

Earlier on Sunday, a bus got stuck in a waterlogged road under Minto Bridge, following which fire department personnel arrived at the site to rescue people on-board.