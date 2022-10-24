On Diwali morning, Delhi wakes up to ‘very poor’ air quality with AQI standing at 298

Delhi air quality stands in 'very poor' category (File photo)

As the national capital begins celebrating the auspicious festival of Diwali on Monday, Delhi woke up to deteriorating air quality on October 24, with the levels of air pollution rising as the city makes its way to the winter season.

With rising air pollution levels, Delhi's air quality inched closer to the "very poor" category on Monday morning as unfavorable meteorological conditions allowed the accumulation of pollutants. The rise in air pollution is due to stubble burning in nearby states and firecrackers in lieu of the Diwali celebration.

On Sunday evening, the city reported a 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) of 259, the lowest for the day before Diwali in seven years. Meanwhile, the AQI in Delhi was recorded at 298 on Diwali morning, inching closer to “very poor” air quality.

The pollution levels in Delhi crept up at night amid a drop in temperature and wind speed as people burst firecrackers in several parts of the capital. The number of farm fires rose to 1,318, the highest this season so far, giving rise to rapid deterioration of the air quality in the capital.

Nineteen of the 35 monitoring stations in the city recorded air quality in the "very poor" category, while one (Anand Vihar) reported "severe" pollution levels. The neighboring cities of Ghaziabad (300), Noida (299), Greater Noida (282), Gurugram (249), and Faridabad (248) reported poor air quality.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

SAFAR, a forecasting agency under the Union Ministry of Earth Sciences, had earlier predicted that the air quality may deteriorate to "very poor" on Monday morning due to calm winds and low temperatures which allow rapid accumulation of pollutants in the air.

It is expected that the air quality will remain in the “very poor” category in Delhi if no firecrackers are burst; otherwise, it will rise up to the “severe” category.

(With PTI inputs)

