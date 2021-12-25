Omicron threat in Delhi: Rs 1.5 crore fine imposed for COVID-19 norm violations in past 2 days

Amid the looming fear of COVID-19 variant Omicron and the increasing cases in the national capital, the Delhi government on Saturday informed that it collected fines amounting to approximately Rs 1.5 crore in the last two days for violation of COVID protocols.

As many as 163 FIRs were also registered for violation of protocol. "1,245 violations registered in East Delhi and 1446 in North Delhi. 7778 cases of not applying masks, not following physical distance, and gathering crowd have been registered," Delhi Government informed.

As per the data of December 22-23, the enforcement agency of the Delhi Government imposed a fine of Rs 1,54,71,500.

The maximum number of cases of COVID protocol violation has been registered from East Delhi and North Delhi among the 11 districts of the city. Delhi health bulletin on Friday informed that the national capital has recorded 180 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the biggest single-day spike since June 16 this year.

Meanwhile, India reported 7,189 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said. The tally of cases of the new Omicron variant of coronavirus in the country has risen to 415, out of which 115 have recovered or migrated, according to the Union Health Ministry's data updated on Saturday.

Maharashtra has recorded a maximum of 108 Omicron cases, followed by Delhi at 79, Gujarat 43, Telangana 38, Kerala 37, Tamil Nadu 34, and Karnataka 31.

As per the Health Ministry, the country's active caseload stands at 77,032, presently the lowest in 579 days.