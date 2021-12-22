Omicron scare! Delhi imposes new restrictions, ban on Christmas and New Year gatherings

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Wednesday imposed fresh restrictions as cases of Omicron rise in the national capital. The DDMA has instructed the DMs to take all required measures in their respective jurisdictions to control the spread of the virus.

In its order, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has asked all DMs and District DCPs to ensure that no cultural events or gatherings or congregation take place for celebrating Christmas or New Year in Delhi. Delhi has recorded 57 Omicron cases so far, highest among all states and union territories in India.

A total of 213 cases of Omicron, the highly contagious strain of COVID-19 have been detected in India. The new variant of the coronavirus was first detected in South Africa in November and since then it has spread to more than 70 countries around the world.

Restrictions imposed

All cultural events and social gatherings for celebrating Christmas or New Year have been prohibited.

'No mask, no entry' shall be strictly ensured at shops and other workplaces across the national capital.

District administration officials have been asked by DDMA to submit daily reports on COVID-19 cases.

Market trade associations in Delhi have also been directed to deny entry to customers without masks.

All samples that test positive for the COVID-19 infection will now be sent for genome sequencing.

Centre in an advisory has asked the states to activate 'war rooms' and bring back curbs, including night curfews.