Now you can get an EV charger installed at your premises for just Rs 2,500

Delhi Electric Chargers: Amid the sky-high fuel prices, the Delhi government has started focusing on providing a better infrastructure for the rising use of electric vehicles. In this direction, the AAP government has also started an initiative where you will have to spend only Rs 2,500 to get an electric vehicle (EV) charger installed at your premises.

According to Delhi Transport Minister Gopal Rai, the government in Delhi is providing a subsidy of Rs 6,000 to the first 30,000 applicants for charging stations, making the effective cost of each charger around Rs 2,500. Rai said that with this move, the cost of chargers will come down by up to 70%.

The Delhi government will charge an amount of only Rs 2,500 for installing personal chargers for light electric vehicles including two-wheelers and three-wheelers at malls, apartments, hospitals and other places in the city. Launching the Single Window facility, Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot announced that consumers can avail the benefits by visiting the respective DISCOM portal or calling the helpline numbers for setting up private charging stations.

Here's how you can apply.

Visit the applicant portal.

Choose your trusted Electric Vehicle (EV) charger from the chargers listed on the website by the government.

You can also compare the price of these chargers, and order them online or through a phone call.

Installation and operation of Electric Vehicle (EV) charger will be completed within seven working days of submission of application.

Applicants can opt for a new electricity connection (including pre-paid metres) or can continue with the existing connection to avail the benefit of a lower EV tariff. According to Jasmine Shah, Vice-Chairman of Delhi Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC), for the first time in India, a single-window facility for installation of private chargers is being done in malls, offices, residential societies, and colleges. The tariff rate fixed by the government for electricity consumed through these EV charging points is Rs 4.5 per unit.