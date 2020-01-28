Novel coronavirus scare hits Delhi, three suspected patients admitted to RML hospital

Even though no case of novel coronavirus infection has been confirmed in India, the suspected cases have created quite a scare across the country. On Tuesday, three suspected cases of the infection were reported in Delhi. All of them have been admitted to the Ram Manohar Lohia hospital.

Dr. Minakshi Bhardwaj, Medical Superintendent of the RML hospital has informed that the patients have been kept in isolation for further treatment.

"3 suspected cases of coronavirus have been reported at the hospital. The patients have been kept in isolation for further treatment," news agency ANI quoted her as saying.

Dr. Minakshi Bhardwaj, Medical Superintendent, Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, Delhi: 3 suspected cases of #coronavirus have been reported at the hospital. The patients have been kept in isolation for further treatment pic.twitter.com/R2mOY71Saj — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2020

Across the country, people who flew down from China have been put under observation. As per reports, around 450 people have been kept under watch for their possible exposure to the infection. Some of them have reached out to medical authorities as a precautionary step.

While four people who flew down from China have been put under observation in Hyderabad, one person suspected of coronavirus infection has been admitted to Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Rajasthan's Jaipur.

In Bihar's Chhapra, a girl who recently returned from China was admitted to ICU at a hospital in the city she showed symptoms similar to that of coronavirus. She was later taken to state capital Patna where she was admitted to Patna Medical College & Hospital (PMCH).

In Mumbai, a 36-year-old man has been admitted in the isolation ward of a civic-run hospital on suspicion of possible exposure to the novel virus, fourth such case in the city.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health said that it has advised authorities to strengthen vigil at Panitanki (West Bengal) entry point from Nepal after a confirmed case of coronavirus case in the neighbouring country.

The death toll in China has reached 106. On Tuesday, Chinese authorities announced that 4,515 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.