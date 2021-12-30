Not allowed to board due to 50% cap, angry commuters block south Delhi road, vandalise buses

Angry over being denied to board a bus over the 50 per cent capacity limit in Delhi, a group of people on Thursday blocked a road and vandalised buses. The bus had exceeded the permissible passenger-carrying capacity set as the national capital is on 'yellow' alert due to rising COVID-19 cases.

As per the information, police had to use mild force to disperse the crowd and five people have been detained.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) M Harsha Vardhan said some people blocked the MB Road and broke the glass of a DTC bus on Thursday around 10:30 am.

"Police dispersed the crowd. A case under relevant sections of the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and IPC is being registered at Sangam Vihar police station and five people have been detained.

"Police reached the spot and found that some commuters were instigating others to sit on the road as bus drivers and marshalls were not allowing more than 17 passengers to board following the latest guidelines of the Delhi government," the DCP said.

Scenes of chaos could be seen and a minor scuffle between the people and the cops was also reported.

The angry mob of people even resorted to stone-pelting due to which the bus window panes were shattered. "Even yesterday the people were angry and were forcibly trying to get inside the bus, but, things turned violent today," said a conductor of one of the buses.

In videos of the incident that have emerged on social media, it was seen that a green and a red air-conditioned buses have been damaged. Windshields and side mirrors were broken.

Amid a spike in COVID-19 cases following the emergence of the Omicron variant, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday declared a 'yellow alert' closing schools, colleges, cinemas and gyms.

Under the four-stage Graded response Action Plan (GRAP), the 'yellow' alert will kick in if the positivity rate settles at 0.5 per cent for two consecutive days, leading to a host of restrictions.

(With agency inputs)