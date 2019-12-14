Noida: Woman kills herself, daughter after husband jumps to death before metro

Hours after her husband committed suicide by jumping on the metro track at Jawaharlal Nehru station, a woman in Noida allegedly killed herself along with her minor daughter by hanging themselves with a ceiling fan at their residence.

The tragedy happened in Noida Sector 128 on Friday evening. No suicide note has been recovered from the spot.

Circle officer Swetabh Pandey: The woman had gone identify her husband's body at RML hospital. After returning home, she had locked herself with her daughter in a room. The brother of the man told us that they were facing financial crunches. The matter is being investigated. https://t.co/UpXBhputos pic.twitter.com/BQQ7REozQW — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 14, 2019

"The woman had gone identify her husband's body at RML hospital. After returning home, she had locked herself with her daughter in a room. The brother of the man told us that they were facing financial crunches. The matter is being investigated," Circle officer Swetabh Pandey was quoted by ANI as saying.

Bharat, 33, was staying at a residential society in Noida with his family. He was employed with a private company. After the Friday afternoon incident, Bharat was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead by the doctors.

The woman had then reportedly gone to the hospital along with the deceased's brother to identify her husband's body at the RML hospital. After returning home, she took the step. Their bodies were found hanging from the ceiling fan.

The police have sent the bodies for post-mortem and an investigation has been launched into the matter.