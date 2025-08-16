Noida to Delhi Airport in just 20 Minutes: PM Modi to inaugurate Urban Extension Road-2 and Dwarka Expressway today

'Add DNA as a Preferred Source'
Travel time between Noida and Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport would be reduced by the new road system. Now, a trip that used to take over an hour can be completed in only twenty minutes.

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Aug 16, 2025, 09:57 AM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the Urban Extension Road-2 (UER-2) and the Delhi section of the Dwarka Expressway today (August 16), two major projects expected to transform travel across the National Capital Region. Travel time between Noida and Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport would be reduced by the new road network. A journey that often took more than an hour will now be possible in just 20 minutes.

    The Delhi–Chandigarh Highway starts at Alipur and travels via Mundka, Bakkarwala, Najafgarh, and Dwarka until merging with the Delhi–Jaipur Highway near the airport at Mahipalpur.

    The official launch of these projects would ease long-standing traffic congestion on important routes and provide commuters with faster, smoother travel throughout Delhi-NCR.

    About Urban Extension Road-2: 

    The UER-2, which will serve as Delhi's new 'Outer Ring Road,' is intended to improve connection between NCR cities, including Sonipat, Panipat, Karnal, Ambala, Rohtak, Jind, and Bahadurgarh while offering direct airport connectivity to important parts of Delhi.

    A four-to six-lane expressway that runs from Alipur along the Delhi-Chandigarh Highway, passing through Mundka, Bakkarwala, Najafgarh, and Dwarka before joining the Delhi-Jaipur Highway at Mahipalpur, is part of the ambitious infrastructure project, which was built at an estimated cost of Rs 8,000 crore.

    Specialised connector roads connecting Bahadurgarh, Delhi-Rohtak Highway, Sonipat Highway, and Gurugram-Sohna Highway would further expand the expressway network before connecting to the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.

    The highways are expected to reduce fuel consumption, ease traffic congestion on some of Delhi's busiest roads, and save hours for commuters.

    Delhi-NCR travelers may soon be able to enjoy a permanent solution to the persistent traffic jams that have long hampered airport travel in the area, as construction crews strive to finish last-minute preparations before the inauguration.

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
