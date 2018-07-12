Noida: No hike in circle rates on properties for Financial Year 2018-19

Meeting

In a major relief to homebuyers, the Gautam Budh Nagar District Magistrate declared on Wednesday that there will no hike in circle rates on properties for the Financial Year 2018-19. The new hiked rates were to come into effect from August 1. The circle rate is the minimum value at which the second sale or transfer of a property takes place.

According to an official, after going through the survey reports in the realty sector, the administration decided against hiking the circle rates in all areas under Noida, Greater Noida, and Yamuna Expressway Authority.

"We have analysed the feedback and have taken a final decision. The administration has decided against hiking the rates in all areas under the Noida Authority, Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA), and Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA)," BN Singh, District Magistrate, Gautam Budh Nagar, said.

cre_Trending

Singh said the authorities has recommended ending the discrepancies in the relaxation given in stamp duty. However, it has been noticed that there is no adverse effect on the compensation received from the farmers due to the exemption. Therefore, the format of the exemption has been recommended.

Apart from this, the administration has also removed the surcharge taken from the flat owners on the name of facilities such as lift, power back up and others.

"We have decided to wave off 3 per cent of the charge in circle rates taken on the name of facilities such as power backup, lift, gym, swimming pool and others. Also, the stamp duty has also been reduced from 15 per cent to 6 per cent for the new fiscal year," said Singh.

Since 2012, there has been no increase in the circle rate of flats. The three authorities did not increase their circle rate looking at a recession in the property business for the last six years.

Meanwhile, Singh said that in the analysis of regional survey related to floor weight sale of property built in commercial plots and analysis of registered documents in previous years, the return value was less than the circle rate.

Therefore, in proportion to the average percentage reduction of the return value, the recommended rate of circulation at the circle rate on the ground is recommended by 15 per cent. While the proposed rate of ground floor, composition and basement reduction of 13.33 per cent has been recommended. That is, the pre-determined rate has been reduced from 75 per cent to 65 per cent.

OTHER RELIEFS