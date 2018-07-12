Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
trendingNow,recommendedStories,recommendedStoriesMobileenglish2636065
HomeDelhi

Noida: No hike in circle rates on properties for Financial Year 2018-19

Admin decided against increasing rates in all areas under Noida, Gr Noida, and Yamuna Expressway Authority

Reported By:Advitya Bahl| Edited By: Advitya Bahl |Source: DNA |Updated: Jul 12, 2018, 06:55 AM IST

Noida: No hike in circle rates on properties for Financial Year 2018-19
Meeting

In a major relief to homebuyers, the Gautam Budh Nagar District Magistrate declared on Wednesday that there will no hike in circle rates on properties for the Financial Year 2018-19. The new hiked rates were to come into effect from August 1. The circle rate is the minimum value at which the second sale or transfer of a property takes place.

According to an official, after going through the survey reports in the realty sector, the administration decided against hiking the circle rates in all areas under Noida, Greater Noida, and Yamuna Expressway Authority.

"We have analysed the feedback and have taken a final decision. The administration has decided against hiking the rates in all areas under the Noida Authority, Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA), and Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA)," BN Singh, District Magistrate, Gautam Budh Nagar, said.

cre_Trending

Singh said the authorities has recommended ending the discrepancies in the relaxation given in stamp duty. However, it has been noticed that there is no adverse effect on the compensation received from the farmers due to the exemption. Therefore, the format of the exemption has been recommended.

Apart from this, the administration has also removed the surcharge taken from the flat owners on the name of facilities such as lift, power back up and others.

"We have decided to wave off 3 per cent of the charge in circle rates taken on the name of facilities such as power backup, lift, gym, swimming pool and others. Also, the stamp duty has also been reduced from 15 per cent to 6 per cent for the new fiscal year," said Singh.

Since 2012, there has been no increase in the circle rate of flats. The three authorities did not increase their circle rate looking at a recession in the property business for the last six years.

Meanwhile, Singh said that in the analysis of regional survey related to floor weight sale of property built in commercial plots and analysis of registered documents in previous years, the return value was less than the circle rate.

Therefore, in proportion to the average percentage reduction of the return value, the recommended rate of circulation at the circle rate on the ground is recommended by 15 per cent. While the proposed rate of ground floor, composition and basement reduction of 13.33 per cent has been recommended. That is, the pre-determined rate has been reduced from 75 per cent to 65 per cent.

OTHER RELIEFS

  • BN Singh, District Magistrate, Gautam Budh Nagar said the authorities has recommended ending the discrepancies in the relaxation given in stamp duty.
     
  • Apart from this, the administration has also removed the surcharge taken from the flat owners on the name of facilities such as lift, power back up and others.
CRE Recommended Stories
CRE Recommended Stories

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Tejaswini Kolhapure, Shraddha Kapoor's aunt, plays Rambha Ma in Karishma Tanna's Netflix series Scoop
In pics: 5 times The Kerala Story star Yogita Bihani set internet on fire with her glamorous looks
Meet actress Shreya Narayan, great-granddaughter of India's 1st president, has worked with Ranbir Kapoor, Jimmy Sheirgil
Meet writer Martha Stewart, whose hot bikini pics at 81 give models run for their money, is oldest swimsuit cover model
Shweta Tiwari sets Instagram on fire in red thigh-high slit dress with plunging neckline in poolside photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Prominent Karnataka Jain monk Muni Kamkumar Nandi Maharaj murdered: Report
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.