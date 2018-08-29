Noida: Man held for duping homebuyers

The director of a real estate company in Noida, who had been on the run since 2017, was arrested on Monday night for allegedly swindling money from buyers in exchange for plots that were never delivered.

According to police officials, the director of Premia Project, Amit Somal, had been absconding since 2017 after multiple cases had been registered against him.

"We had three cases registered against him in the sector 20 police station. He had been absconding since 2017. We are hopeful that after his arrest more people will forward and register their complaints," said superintendent of police (crime), Ashok Kumar Singh.

Singh further said that the accused, a resident of Dwarka, had defrauded hundreds of people and taken money from them for plots that were never delivered. "The money he had made runs into hundreds of crores of rupees. We are thoroughly investigating the matter to determine the exact amount," the SP said.

He also said that Somal's bank accounts have been seized. However, the police are doubtful about the recovery of the money the buyers have lost.

Police officials said that even though they knew Somal's residential address, he always managed to escape. "On Monday night, we had information that Somal would be near the Atta chowk. He was arrested late in the evening based on that tip-off," said Manoj Kumar Pant, station house officer, sector 20 police station.

Somal was produced before a magistrate on Tuesday and later sent to jail.