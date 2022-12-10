Noida-Greater Noida rents have increased up to 25% in a year: Report

Noida-Greater Noida’s rents have risen since the pandemic, which is now having an effect on household finances, In the past year, the rent for homes—including luxury and residential properties has increased by an astounding range between 15-25 per cent.

Experts claim that the pandemic has decreased demand for new home purchases because of job losses and income reductions. Rentable homes are now more in demand as a result.

People started going to work a year after the Covid-19-induced restrictions were lifted and work-from-home was abolished, which in turn raised the demand for rental housing. Due to this expanding potential, the landlords have also raised the monthly rent.

According to research issued by a private company, the demand for rental properties in Noida has surged by 12.5% over the previous year. In the meantime, there has been an 18.5% decline in demand fulfilment.

Similar trends have been observed in Greater Noida, where demand for rental properties has surged by 37% while availability has decreased by 14%. Dealers and landlords have raised the rent as a result.

According to a recent assessment by Enrock, rents in wealthy neighbourhoods of the city have increased by 18%, whereas local estimates have indicated a rise of up to 30%.

A 2-BHK property in Noida Extension used to be available for only Rs 8000; today the rent is Rs 10,000. Prior to one year earlier, a 3-BHK would have cost about Rs 12,000, but now a renter must pay Rs 14,000 for the same.