Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeDelhi

Noida-Greater Noida rents have increased up to 25% in a year: Report

Rents in Noida-Greater Noida have increased since the pandemic, which is currently impacting household finances.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 10, 2022, 06:30 PM IST

Noida-Greater Noida rents have increased up to 25% in a year: Report
Noida-Greater Noida rents have increased up to 25% in a year: Report
Noida-Greater Noida’s rents have risen since the pandemic, which is now having an effect on household finances, In the past year, the rent for homes—including luxury and residential properties has increased by an astounding range between 15-25 per cent. 
 
Experts claim that the pandemic has decreased demand for new home purchases because of job losses and income reductions. Rentable homes are now more in demand as a result. 
 
People started going to work a year after the Covid-19-induced restrictions were lifted and work-from-home was abolished, which in turn raised the demand for rental housing. Due to this expanding potential, the landlords have also raised the monthly rent.
 
According to research issued by a private company, the demand for rental properties in Noida has surged by 12.5% over the previous year. In the meantime, there has been an 18.5% decline in demand fulfilment. 
 
 
Similar trends have been observed in Greater Noida, where demand for rental properties has surged by 37% while availability has decreased by 14%. Dealers and landlords have raised the rent as a result. 
 
According to a recent assessment by Enrock, rents in wealthy neighbourhoods of the city have increased by 18%, whereas local estimates have indicated a rise of up to 30%.
 
A 2-BHK property in Noida Extension used to be available for only Rs 8000; today the rent is Rs 10,000. Prior to one year earlier, a 3-BHK would have cost about Rs 12,000, but now a renter must pay Rs 14,000 for the same.
 
A 2-BHK would have cost between Rs 12,000 and Rs 13,000 to rent in places like Noida Sector 137, 62,76 a year ago, but the current rate in similar places might reach up to Rs 15,000. In these locations, a 3-BHK used to cost Rs 16,000, but now one must spend at least Rs 22,000. In addition, rent has drastically increased in Sectors 74, 78, 134, 107, 71, 77, and 51.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In Pics: Malaika Arora makes internet sweat with her sizzling photos in deep-neck dress
Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi death: Know more about Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor who passed away while working out at gym
India-bound 2023 Kia Seltos facelift unveiled, gets fresh design and more power
Rashmika Mandanna, Kriti Sanon, Sonal Chauhan: Top 7 pan-India actresses
Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi, Raju Srivastava, Puneeth Rajkumar: Celebrities who collapsed while working out at gym
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 539 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for December 10
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.